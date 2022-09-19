ajc logo
X

New apartment high-rises with 650 units in works for South Downtown

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
The residential project is near Newport’s redevelopment of Hotel Row and 222 Mitchell Street

More Atlantans will soon call South Downtown their home.

Newport, the German real estate investment firm that is redeveloping Historic Hotel Row and 222 Mitchell Street, announced its first residential project which aims to create 650 apartments in the long-neglected part of the city. Within eyeshot of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, two high-rises are planned and will tower above their neighboring century-old buildings.

The apartments and half a dozen accompanying retail and restaurant spaces will transform two blocks of South Broad Street between Mitchell Street and MLK Jr. Drive, roughly a block southwest of the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta. Currently, the land houses parking lots and garages surrounded by several shuttered, graffiti-covered storefronts.

The developer said in a Monday news release the apartments will prime “South Downtown to once again be a true anchor of Atlanta culture and community.”

The two buildings, which have yet to be formally named, will be 18 and 21 stories, respectively. The west building will consist of 300 units, while the east building will have 350 apartments. Both high-rises will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

The release said the development will maintain the area’s “intimate, creative and street-oriented vibe,” and the company’s Senior Vice President April Stammel said the residential project is crucial for the revitalization of South Downtown.

“For this to be a neighborhood, there simply have to be more neighbors,” Stammel said in the release. “There’s a craving for city culture in Downtown Atlanta — for more walkability, entertainment and a desire to be part of something bigger.”

ExplorePizza shop, underground cocktail bar to be part of downtown Atlanta redevelopment

Newport purchased dozens of century-old buildings and dilapidated blocks in South Downtown in 2016. More than four dozen historically protected buildings are being redeveloped into restaurants, retail, office and artist spaces as part of the first phase of the South Dwntn redevelopment project.

Through a partnership with Invest Atlanta, Newport will reserve 70 units for tenants who make 80% of the area median income — $54,000 for an individual and $77,120 for a family of four. In addition, 7,000 square feet of retail space will be offered “at reduced rates,” the release said. Neither those rates nor the square footage for the total project’s retail space were provided.

The project was designed by Studios Architecture, and the general contractor if Brasfield & Gorrie. Newport said it filed a special administrative permit Sept. 15, which is a required step for developers to receive building permits in many areas of Atlanta.

The company expects to break ground next year and finish the two-block project by 2025.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County police are at the scene of a violent crash in the Stone Mountain area, off Stephenson Road, on Monday morning. Multiple vehicles wrecked and were wedged between two houses.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: 1 man injured in shooting, violent crash in DeKalb neighborhood1h ago
Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove, who commands the department's homicide unit, walks away from the scene of a triple shooting Monday morning at the Berkeley Heights apartment building on Northside Drive. One man was killed and a father and son were injured, according to police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 killed, 2 injured in shootout at NW Atlanta apartment building
5h ago
Gwinnett County police investigated a shooting at a Lilburn auto shop that officials say was the result of a dispute between the business owner and the victim, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Dispute at Gwinnett car shop led to fatal shooting, police say
1m ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is brought down for a sack by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons draw closer to Ridder time
3h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is brought down for a sack by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons draw closer to Ridder time
3h ago
Artez Benton, center, poses with his sisters Arteria, left, and Bria after he graduated from Young Harris College last year.

Credit: Provided by Benton family

Chaka Zulu murder charge: Arrest warrants, 911 calls released
44m ago
The Latest
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
46m ago
1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-car crash in Clayton County
22h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, dry weather continues for last weekend of summer
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
1h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
8h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top