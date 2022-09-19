New apartment high-rises with 650 units in works for South Downtown

More Atlantans will soon call South Downtown their home.
Newport, the German real estate investment firm that is redeveloping Historic Hotel Row and 222 Mitchell Street, announced its first residential project which aims to create 650 apartments in the long-neglected part of the city. Within eyeshot of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, two high-rises are planned and will tower above their neighboring century-old buildings.
The apartments and half a dozen accompanying retail and restaurant spaces will transform two blocks of South Broad Street between Mitchell Street and MLK Jr. Drive, roughly a block southwest of the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta. Currently, the land houses parking lots and garages surrounded by several shuttered, graffiti-covered storefronts.
The developer said in a Monday news release the apartments will prime “South Downtown to once again be a true anchor of Atlanta culture and community.”
The two buildings, which have yet to be formally named, will be 18 and 21 stories, respectively. The west building will consist of 300 units, while the east building will have 350 apartments. Both high-rises will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
The release said the development will maintain the area’s “intimate, creative and street-oriented vibe,” and the company’s Senior Vice President April Stammel said the residential project is crucial for the revitalization of South Downtown.
“For this to be a neighborhood, there simply have to be more neighbors,” Stammel said in the release. “There’s a craving for city culture in Downtown Atlanta — for more walkability, entertainment and a desire to be part of something bigger.”
Newport purchased dozens of century-old buildings and dilapidated blocks in South Downtown in 2016. More than four dozen historically protected buildings are being redeveloped into restaurants, retail, office and artist spaces as part of the first phase of the South Dwntn redevelopment project.
Through a partnership with Invest Atlanta, Newport will reserve 70 units for tenants who make 80% of the area median income — $54,000 for an individual and $77,120 for a family of four. In addition, 7,000 square feet of retail space will be offered “at reduced rates,” the release said. Neither those rates nor the square footage for the total project’s retail space were provided.
The project was designed by Studios Architecture, and the general contractor if Brasfield & Gorrie. Newport said it filed a special administrative permit Sept. 15, which is a required step for developers to receive building permits in many areas of Atlanta.
The company expects to break ground next year and finish the two-block project by 2025.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com