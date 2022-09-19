New apartment high-rises with 650 units in works for South Downtown

The two buildings, which have yet to be formally named, will be 18 and 21 stories, respectively. The west building will consist of 300 units, while the east building will have 350 apartments. Both high-rises will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

The release said the development will maintain the area’s “intimate, creative and street-oriented vibe,” and the company’s Senior Vice President April Stammel said the residential project is crucial for the revitalization of South Downtown.

“For this to be a neighborhood, there simply have to be more neighbors,” Stammel said in the release. “There’s a craving for city culture in Downtown Atlanta — for more walkability, entertainment and a desire to be part of something bigger.”

Newport purchased dozens of century-old buildings and dilapidated blocks in South Downtown in 2016. More than four dozen historically protected buildings are being redeveloped into restaurants, retail, office and artist spaces as part of the first phase of the South Dwntn redevelopment project.

Through a partnership with Invest Atlanta, Newport will reserve 70 units for tenants who make 80% of the area median income — $54,000 for an individual and $77,120 for a family of four. In addition, 7,000 square feet of retail space will be offered “at reduced rates,” the release said. Neither those rates nor the square footage for the total project’s retail space were provided.

The project was designed by Studios Architecture, and the general contractor if Brasfield & Gorrie. Newport said it filed a special administrative permit Sept. 15, which is a required step for developers to receive building permits in many areas of Atlanta.

The company expects to break ground next year and finish the two-block project by 2025.