Really? Why?

That’s the question I keep hearing when people find out I’m moving my family out of the country ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s impending administration.

It’s not that people don’t grasp the threats looming on the horizon. Or that they can’t empathize with the fears I have for my family.

I think the decision just falls outside their realm of possible responses. I get that. Most reactions are a mix of humor (“Take me with you!”) and something heavier.

One reader of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poured her heart out: “Hot tears streamed down my face when I finished your letter. It felt like eight years of Trump’s tirades, threats and bigotry being washed away in a single moment.”

But then came the gut punch:

“Just because you’ve left doesn’t mean we don’t need you. Lift us up. Help us see what we don’t know. Keep writing, keep researching and keep an eye on Russia and how it affects us all.”

A family friend was more direct: “You’re courageous, but this move only benefits you. Think about the people you’re leaving behind — your family and friends who need your support. Use your skills to fight for a better world, no matter the obstacles.”