Carter Center: Jimmy Carter expected to travel to Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter is expected to travel to Atlanta as part of three days of memorial services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, a spokesperson at the Carter Center said Monday.
The spokesperson did not confirm whether Jimmy Carter would be in Atlanta already on Monday, or arrive on Tuesday. The family motorcade accompanying Rosalynn Carter’s hearse will arrive at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
The former president Jimmy Carter was not in the family motorcade that arrived at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus to transport Rosalynn’s remains earlier Monday.
Jimmy Carter, 99, entered home hospice care in February after a series of brief hospital stays. Rosalynn died Nov. 19.
The former first couple had been married 77 years. They lived together in the same house in their hometown of Plains since 1961, save their years in the Governor’s Mansion and White House.
The motorcade will travel Tuesday to Atlanta’s Emory University campus for a memorial service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, which President Joe Biden will attend.
It will then return to Plains, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday before Rosalynn Carter is buried.
The Carter Center is an Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by the former first couple.