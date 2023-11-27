Carter Center: Jimmy Carter expected to travel to Atlanta

Former President Jimmy Carter is expected to travel to Atlanta as part of three days of memorial services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, a spokesperson at the Carter Center said Monday.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether Jimmy Carter would be in Atlanta already on Monday, or arrive on Tuesday. The family motorcade accompanying Rosalynn Carter’s hearse will arrive at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The former president Jimmy Carter was not in the family motorcade that arrived at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus to transport Rosalynn’s remains earlier Monday.