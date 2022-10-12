UPS launches logistics services at Russell center for entrepreneurs

L’Angela Lee had been storing all of her Honeysuckle Moon products in her home, including body butters, scrubs, and organic facial washes — and she needed more space.

Her custom products can take seven to 10 days to make and ship. But at the Launchpad, she now stores product bundles that sell for $100 and can get to customers in two days.

“I really needed that,” Lee said.

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Another entrepreneur at RICE, Eva Jane Bunkley, is storing about a dozen different makeup tools and products at the Launchpad, including Eva Jane makeup bullets, eye gels and masks.

People can “go from ideation to fabrication and building a prototype, to producing a widget, packaging it, storing it, shipping it out to their customers, all at one location, ” said RICE president Jay Bailey, speaking at a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday with UPS CEO Carol Tomé and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Helping entrepreneurs to grow and find more customers also helps UPS in the long run, by cultivating more companies that will need to ship their goods to customers.

UPS chief marketing officer Kevin Warren said USP wants to not just sell to small- and medium-sized businesses, “but to invest in them.”