Comcast helping Black tech, businesses with $1 million community investment

The Philadelphia cable giant said it has donated the money to the Atlanta Business League, Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Atlanta MBDA Business Center at Georgia Tech and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. The goal is to “help minority-owned, and specifically, black owned businesses thrive.” Comcast did not say how much each organization received.

“Comcast is proud to make this investment in Atlanta, which has established itself as a hub for successful Black, Indigenous and People of Color-owned small businesses,” Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast, said in a release. “Comcast RISE will play a major role in supporting the Atlanta area’s diverse, small business community at a historically challenging time, offering the necessary resources to assist them in 2021 and beyond.”