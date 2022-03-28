Atlanta opens five resource centers to support small businesses

Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta CEO Eloisa Klementich made the announcement Monday in southwest Atlanta at Pittsburgh Yards, a shared workspace for the community off University Avenue. Dickens said that building is hosting one of the new centers.

The mayor said the other centers are located at the Mary Parker Foundation on Campbellton Road; the Herman J. Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (RCIE) near the Atlanta University Center; the Goodwill of North Georgia on Metropolitan Parkway; and the iVIllage center on the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station.