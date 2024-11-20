First-class customers will be able to order the Shake Shack cheeseburger in advance through the Delta app or a link in their email up to seven days before departure.

Stephanie Laster, Delta managing director of onboard service, in a written statement called the cheeseburger “an iconic comfort food … and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack.”

Delta has for years had a partnership with Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group for in-flight catering on some flights out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

New York-based Shake Shack has seven locations in Georgia, including in Alpharetta, Piedmont Park, the Eastside Beltline, Buckhead Village and a location opened in 2018 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

A Shake Shack with a bar is planned for Battery Atlanta at Truist Park.

In addition to changing its in-flight menu, including the addition of the Shake Shack cheeseburgers, Delta is making other changes to its in-flight service, including replacing plastic cups with paper cups over the next year.