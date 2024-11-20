Breaking: 2 East Point officers hurt in I-285 crash near airport; traffic jammed for miles
Delta to serve Shake Shack burgers in first class on some flights

The cheeseburgers will be served on some flights out of Boston, with expansion planned to other markets
Delta Air Lines will serve Shake Shack cheeseburgers to first class customers on some flights out of Boston. Source: Delta

By
33 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines will soon serve Shake Shack cheeseburgers to first-class customers on certain flights out of Boston — including to Atlanta.

The first-class meal option will be offered starting Dec. 1 on routes of more than 900 miles out of Boston Logan International Airport. The airline said it “plans for expansion to other U.S. markets throughout 2025.”

The in-flight ShackBurger will be customizable with toppings like tomato, lettuce and ShackSauce and will be served with chips, a Caesar salad and a dark chocolate brownie.

First-class customers will be able to order the Shake Shack cheeseburger in advance through the Delta app or a link in their email up to seven days before departure.

Stephanie Laster, Delta managing director of onboard service, in a written statement called the cheeseburger “an iconic comfort food … and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack.”

ExploreShake Shack at Hartsfield-Jackson sparked by drive down Peachtree Road

Delta has for years had a partnership with Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group for in-flight catering on some flights out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

New York-based Shake Shack has seven locations in Georgia, including in Alpharetta, Piedmont Park, the Eastside Beltline, Buckhead Village and a location opened in 2018 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

A Shake Shack with a bar is planned for Battery Atlanta at Truist Park.

ExploreThe Battery Atlanta Shake Shack will be the second in the U.S. with a bar

In addition to changing its in-flight menu, including the addition of the Shake Shack cheeseburgers, Delta is making other changes to its in-flight service, including replacing plastic cups with paper cups over the next year.

