Delta restarts in-flight meals in first class on long flights

Delta also this week is adding more complimentary snacks in Comfort+, first class and business class on long domestic flights, including Kind energy bars and potato chips. It will continue to sell snack boxes in economy class.

During the pandemic, Delta has restructured a number of its in-flight catering contracts. In Atlanta, for example, Delta is replacing in-flight caterer Gate Gourmet with other companies including Newrest, Mainline Aviation and Sky Cafe U.S.

The airline’s restart of in-flight meal service comes after it added back snack and beverage service on domestic flights throughout the cabin earlier this year, with mini-cans of Coca-Cola products, beer and canned cocktails.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and Fort Worth-based American Airlines are still restricting in-flight alcoholic beverage service, after a spate of unruly passenger incidents caused flight disruptions.

Southwest, the second-largest carrier in Atlanta, said it made the decision due to the increase in incidents involving disruptive passengers, adding “we feel it to be the right decision now” for safety and comfort of all passengers.

American has suspended alcohol sales in the main cabin through Sept. 13, which is also the expiration date for the federal mask mandate on flights.