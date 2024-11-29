Explore Black Friday deals seem to have come earlier this year

This week is a particularly busy time for Amazon, when it offers Black Friday week deals on everything from toys to clothes, Christmas trees, kitchen appliances and tech devices. Another round of sales starts immediately after for the lead-up to Cyber Monday. Amazon said it has hired about 12,000 seasonal workers in Georgia, including about 8,000 in Atlanta, ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.

The fulfillment center begins moving goods when a customer places an order, packaging products to be shipped out to a delivery center, where the packages are loaded onto a truck and then delivered to the customer. The Stone Mountain building is open 24 hours a day, handling products ranging from gummy bears to DVDs to dog food.

With multiple fulfillment centers in the Southeast, the goal is “really trying to get the product that customers are using the most in that area,” Vozzolo said.

Robots whir on three floors of the massive Stone Mountain facility, connected through conveyor belts to the bottom 640,000-square-foot level that has a more standard fulfillment operation with employees packaging and moving goods.

In the robotics area, small, blue autonomous gizmos called Hercules robots go underneath yellow racks of goods to move them to workers, guided by stickers on the floor. Then, workers at hundreds of stations on the perimeter of the robotic area load and unload items on the racks, with scanners built into the station.

When a robot needs to be serviced or an item falls onto the ground in the robotic area, a worker can stop the robots or safely move around in the robotic area by wearing a specialized vest that signals to the machines to move away.

Amazon’s roots in robotics stretch back to 2012, when it acquired shipping technology firm Kiva Systems. In the years since then, Amazon has deployed more than 750,000 mobile robots around the world.

Before the deployment of those robots, employees at fulfillment centers “were walking a lot all day long, because they were walking through these million square foot facilities, multiple levels high, and they were walking to all of these different shelves to pick and stow product,” Vozzolo said. “Today, the robots bring the work” to people, which he said reduces walking time and reduces ergonomic strains.

“We’re one of the top producing buildings in the network,” he said. “As we gear up for the holiday season … that will go up.”