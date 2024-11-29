It’s time to make shopping small a lifestyle.

With Small Business Saturday just around the corner, it’s more than just a date on the calendar. It’s a call to action and a reminder of my mantra: Support is a verb.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Small businesses are lifelines in the community — vehicles that employ and roots that anchor thriving neighborhoods. According to the American Express 2022 Small Business Economic Impact Study, small businesses are crucial in stimulating local economies. For every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, about 68 cents remain in the local community, showcasing the economic benefits of shopping locally.

This year has been one of the toughest for small businesses, with economic pressures and shifting consumer habits posing significant challenges. Still, small businesses across our city and region are fueled by an undeniable purpose to serve, innovate and connect.

For many entrepreneurs, starting a business isn’t just a choice; it’s a calling and it’s a purpose. It’s a response to a community’s need or a vision of something better. When I founded The Village Market, it wasn’t just to create economic opportunities but to answer the call of entrepreneurs who longed for community and who lacked access to capital, mentorship and platforms to elevate. Today, that purpose remains steadfast with my retail store, The Village Retail, serving as the flagship for Black brands. We are woven deeply into Atlanta’s small business fabric.

To sustain our communities, shopping with small businesses isn’t just about one day; it’s about shifting our spending habits and ultimately making shopping small a lifestyle. Small businesses’ success sustains our economy, reflects our values, and keeps our communities and our villages upwardly mobile.