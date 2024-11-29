It’s time to make shopping small a lifestyle.
With Small Business Saturday just around the corner, it’s more than just a date on the calendar. It’s a call to action and a reminder of my mantra: Support is a verb.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Small businesses are lifelines in the community — vehicles that employ and roots that anchor thriving neighborhoods. According to the American Express 2022 Small Business Economic Impact Study, small businesses are crucial in stimulating local economies. For every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, about 68 cents remain in the local community, showcasing the economic benefits of shopping locally.
This year has been one of the toughest for small businesses, with economic pressures and shifting consumer habits posing significant challenges. Still, small businesses across our city and region are fueled by an undeniable purpose to serve, innovate and connect.
For many entrepreneurs, starting a business isn’t just a choice; it’s a calling and it’s a purpose. It’s a response to a community’s need or a vision of something better. When I founded The Village Market, it wasn’t just to create economic opportunities but to answer the call of entrepreneurs who longed for community and who lacked access to capital, mentorship and platforms to elevate. Today, that purpose remains steadfast with my retail store, The Village Retail, serving as the flagship for Black brands. We are woven deeply into Atlanta’s small business fabric.
To sustain our communities, shopping with small businesses isn’t just about one day; it’s about shifting our spending habits and ultimately making shopping small a lifestyle. Small businesses’ success sustains our economy, reflects our values, and keeps our communities and our villages upwardly mobile.
Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, employing 61.7 million Americans and representing 46.4% of private-sector employment, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2023 report. We create jobs, foster innovation and provide a personal touch that larger corporations often cannot. When small businesses win, we all win.
This Small Business Saturday, let’s commit to making support a verb. As you step out this weekend with your family and friends, please remember your spending choices have the power to create lasting change in our community.
Shop intentionally by seeking out local businesses for your everyday needs, leave positive reviews that help entrepreneurs grow their reputations and share their stories to amplify their reach. Bring a friend to your favorite local shop, attend a community event they’re hosting or engage with their content online. These small acts ripple outward, fueling dreams, sustaining jobs and building pathways to generational wealth. Together, we can build prosperous communities where small businesses and the people behind them flourish.
Let’s keep going, not just as consumers but as champions of a lifestyle that uplifts small businesses every day. Because when we make small business a priority, the entire community — the entire village — thrives.
About the Author