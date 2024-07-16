Breaking: Backlash against Georgia election board action grows
How Amazon facilities in Georgia make Prime Day work for customers

The e-commerce giant’s annual sale will lead to more deliveries this week as shoppers seek bargains
An Amazon delivery truck driver moves packages on to the truck at an Amazon delivery station in Duluth on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

An Amazon delivery truck driver moves packages on to the truck at an Amazon delivery station in Duluth on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
By
30 minutes ago

Inside an Amazon delivery station in Duluth, operations manager Tyler Deal is preparing for a spike in shipments this week from Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Workers at the cavernous 150,000-square-foot facility start sorting packages to be delivered to customers well before the sun rises, as part of a sprawling network that helps to make Prime Day work and satisfy the enormous demand for online shopping every day.

While the sale is being held Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the annual barrage of bargains on Amazon typically drives package volumes to swell for three days straight, with higher-than-normal levels for more than a week.

“We’ll see a huge jump,” Deal said.

Tyler Deal, site lead at Amazon Duluth delivery station introduces the automatic sorting machine at an Amazon delivery station in Duluth on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

It’s the tenth year the e-commerce giant has held the sale for its Prime members who pay $139 a year or $14.99 a month for free shipping. Amazon temporarily cuts prices on everything from cosmetics to vacuums to stoke sales during the otherwise slower summer season for retail spending, saying it will offer more than 5 million deals. Last year, Amazon said Prime members bought more than 375 million items over the two-day Prime Day event.

“We are seeing more items that people typically shop for on an everyday basis but come to the forefront of our Prime Day deals. So everything like electric toothbrushes and face cleaners, anything that you would use on a day-to-day basis,” said Amazon spokeswoman Shemeeka Johnson. The company also expects tech items to be popular, such Amazon Echo Buds earbuds.

At the Amazon building along I-85 in Duluth —which was once a Dave & Buster’s — more than 100 workers begin their shifts just after 1 a.m., scanning orders, sorting packages and organizing them onto carts.

An Amazon sorting associate puts packages on a cart at an Amazon delivery station in Duluth on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

The packages are then loaded onto vans that start pulling up at around 10 a.m. Drivers of the vans, who work for Amazon’s delivery contractors, then spend about eight hours delivering all of the packages to doorsteps around parts of metro Atlanta.

ExploreAmazon Prime Day is a major cause of injuries for warehouse workers, Senate review says

The Duluth facility is one of 10 Amazon delivery stations in Georgia. With $575 billion in revenue in 2023, Seattle-based Amazon is the nation’s biggest online retailer. In Georgia, it has nearly 20 fulfillment centers and sortation facilities as well as other locations for Prime Now deliveries, solar farms and a grocery hub, along with its Whole Foods locations.

The Duluth delivery station alone typically handles about 30,000 packages a day, and that rises to nearly 50,000 on Prime Day delivery days, according to Deal. The facility also handles some same-day deliveries in the wee hours of the morning.

Damion Flowers, an Amazon sorting associate moves a package at an Amazon delivery station in Duluth on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

“That’s how we’re able to get packages out 24 hours a day,” Deal said.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

