Amazon marks completion of massive new Gwinnett facility

The new facility is expected to be up and running before the holiday season, according to Amazon. It has not yet begun operations.

Amazon is hiring for the new facility now. Warehouse workers can earn between $15 and $17.50 an hour. Those hired for warehouse positions also have the opportunity to get free on-the-job training in operating powered industrial trucks. Jobs for the Stone Mountain facility are listed on amazon.jobs.

Those positions were a key reason Gwinnett worked to bring Amazon into the county, Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash said.

“We want to make sure there are good jobs available for people who need those jobs,” Nash said.

The project was approved by Gwinnett County commissioners in July 2018, before the county knew for sure which company was planning on using the space, though Amazon was heavily suspected. Nearly a year later, it was publicly revealed that Amazon would occupy the facility previously known publicly only as “Project Rocket.” State documents released in 2019 indicate Amazon could invest up to $200 million in the property.

The project has had ripple effects in the surrounding area. Gwinnett commissioners approved a $2.17 million contract last year to upgrade the roads leading to the facility, adding turn lanes, sidewalks and traffic lights.

“Amazon’s presence in Georgia means more than just great jobs with great benefits within these four walls,” Packett said.

