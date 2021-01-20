Hartsfield-Jackson considers on-site COVID testing for employees

On-site COVID-19 testing soon might be offered to employees of Hartsfield-Jackson International.
Though no decision has been made, Atlanta airport officials have asked vendors for information on providing testing at the airport and are studying whether it’s feasible.
Other airports have opened COVID-19 testing sites for the public. But Hartsfield-Jackson has not made a decision on whether to offer testing for travelers.
Delta Air Lines launched limited rapid COVID testing last month for passengers on two of its international routes. It’s part of a pilot project that could allow travelers to avoid quarantine requirements overseas.
Hartsfield-Jackson last year temporarily had a mega-testing site opened in an unused parking lot by state and federal officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced that all international travelers flying to the United States will be required to get tested starting next Tuesday.