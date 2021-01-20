X

Hartsfield-Jackson considers on-site COVID testing for employees

April 28, 2020 Gainesville - A medical professional collects a nasal swab from a potential COVID-19 patient who just walked in at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Good News Clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Northeast Georgia Health System partnered with Good News Clinic tested over 300 Hall County adults and children for COVID-19. Cars stretched in lines around the Good News Clinic. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

On-site COVID-19 testing soon might be offered to employees of Hartsfield-Jackson International.

Though no decision has been made, Atlanta airport officials have asked vendors for information on providing testing at the airport and are studying whether it’s feasible.

Other airports have opened COVID-19 testing sites for the public. But Hartsfield-Jackson has not made a decision on whether to offer testing for travelers.

Delta Air Lines launched limited rapid COVID testing last month for passengers on two of its international routes. It’s part of a pilot project that could allow travelers to avoid quarantine requirements overseas.

Hartsfield-Jackson last year temporarily had a mega-testing site opened in an unused parking lot by state and federal officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced that all international travelers flying to the United States will be required to get tested starting next Tuesday.

