Delta to require passenger COVID testing on some Amsterdam flights

Starting Dec. 15, negative COVID-19 tests will allow passengers on the flights to avoid the normally required 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands. Only those traveling for essential reasons — such as work, health or education — are permitted into the country.

It’s Delta’s second such announcement that passengers will be tested. Last week, the airline said, in order for travelers to avoid quarantines in Italy, it plans to require tests of passengers on an Atlanta to Rome route starting Dec. 19.