COVID-19 testing site to open at Hartsfield-Jackson

Fulton County’s Board of Health said the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the White House Coronavirus Task Force designated Atlanta a “hot spot” and contacted the state Department of Public Health and Fulton County Board of Health to open a “surge spot” for testing.

The testing site will open for 12 days in the airport’s newly constructed Sullivan Road park-ride lot. That parking lot was completed earlier this year but has remained closed amid weak travel demand due to the pandemic.