Delta to launch COVID-tested flights from Atlanta to Rome

Delta said its experts at Mayo Clinic reviewed the protocols for the COVID-tested flight program. With testing combined with protocols including mask requirements, social distancing and cleaning, models showed that “we can predict the risk of COVID-19 infection — on a flight that is 60 percent full — should be nearly one in a million,” said Mayo Clinic chief value officer Henry Ting in a written statement .

Airlines have spent months pushing for testing programs that would alleviate quarantine requirements for international travel, since many passengers will not take an international business trip or vacation if they have to quarantine for two weeks after arriving.

Delta’s competitors have already announced their own testing programs on some international routes.

United Airlines announced a free COVID-19 testing pilot program for flights from Newark to London and plans for testing for flights from Houston to Latin America and Caribbean airports. American Airlines and British Airways started an optional COVID-19 testing trial on flights to London Heathrow from Dallas, New York and Los Angeles. American has partnered with LetsGetChecked and CareNow to offer testing options for travel to Hawaii since October, and expanding that pre-flight testing program to the Caribbean and Latin America.

“Carefully designed COVID-19 testing protocols are the best path for resuming international travel safely and without quarantine until vaccinations are widely in place,” said Delta executive vice president of global sales Steve Sear in a written statement.

Delta said its new testing program will comply with a decree expected to be issued by the Italian government.

The move follows a trial by Delta partner Alitalia at the Rome airport.