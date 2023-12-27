Hartsfield-Jackson braces for another busy travel day

Security wait times at Hartsfield-Jackson International approached half-an hour or longer at times at the domestic terminal Wednesday morning as heavy holiday traffic is again expected to fill the airport.

The Atlanta airport urged travelers on Tuesday to arrive two-and-a-half to three hours early as prolonged waits for baggage check and the security checkpoints led to some travelers missing their flights. Delta has told passengers to arrive at least three hours early.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the posted wait time at the main checkpoint was more than 30 minutes, while other checkpoints in the domestic terminal approached a half-hour. Waits at the international terminal were shorter.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday reported that sometimes the posted security wait times aren’t always accurate compared to what travelers experience because of a number of factors.

A post-pandemic surge in travel and major construction projects have caused headaches for travelers through the Atlanta airport for much of this year. Long security lines during busy periods have been common since a project to replace equipment at the main security checkpoint caused the closure of several screening lanes.

That project is now complete, but on Tuesday the Transportation Security Administration said the agency had a high number of people call in sick, contributing to the long lines. Other factors included wintry weather in other parts of the country and a mix of road warriors traveling for work and the holiday traveler rush.

At times, posted security wait times at certain checkpoints eclipsed an hour on Tuesday morning.

