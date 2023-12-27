Security wait times at Hartsfield-Jackson International approached half-an hour or longer at times at the domestic terminal Wednesday morning as heavy holiday traffic is again expected to fill the airport.

The Atlanta airport urged travelers on Tuesday to arrive two-and-a-half to three hours early as prolonged waits for baggage check and the security checkpoints led to some travelers missing their flights. Delta has told passengers to arrive at least three hours early.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the posted wait time at the main checkpoint was more than 30 minutes, while other checkpoints in the domestic terminal approached a half-hour. Waits at the international terminal were shorter.