Ford sticking with plans to buy electric vehicle batteries made in Ga.

Ford said Tuesday that it will open a $185 million battery research and development center in Michigan. But, company officials said, that will not impact its agreement to buy batteries from SK Battery America. Ford plans to use those batteries in a new electric model of its F-150 pickup truck.

Volkswagen also will buy batteries from SK’s Georgia plant and does not plan to make its own, a spokeswoman said. However, VW has invested in battery factories operated by other companies, according to a media report.