Tech Square’s third phase is about to start. Here’s how it will look.

Two new towers will soon join Georgia Tech’s massive Technology Square project, aiming to provide a new learning environment for thousands of business and engineering students near Midtown’s growing Fortune 500 business center.

Georgia Tech provided new renderings of Technology Square’s third phase to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday as the institute’s development team gets close to moving dirt. The visuals highlight two new towers totaling more than 400,000 square feet that will be the new home to Georgia Tech’s Ernest Scheller Jr. College of Business and H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

Better known as Tech Square, the multi-block project consists of academic buildings, a hotel and conference center, offices and research facilities. The project’s first phase opened in 2003 and it altered the city’s innovation ecosystem, luring major corporations including NCR, Anthem and Norfolk Southern to build adjacent office complexes to tap into Georgia Tech’s talent pipeline.

“Since it’s inception, Tech Square has been a boon for Midtown Atlanta,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said last October during a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony for the Tech Square’s third phase. “This neighborhood within a neighborhood has helped make Atlanta the talk of the technology world.”

The new towers will be located at the corner of West Peachtree and 5th streets, replacing low-rise buildings that were demolished two years ago. The site is one block north of Tech Square’s Coda building, the crown jewel office tower central to the district’s second phase that opened in 2019.

Architecture and urban planning firm Eskew Dumez Ripple posted the new renderings online last week, which was first reported by Urbanize Atlanta. They show off new design elements and interior features of both the 18-story George Tower, which will host the industrial and systems engineering school, and the 14-story Scheller Tower, the future home of the institute’s business program.

The base of the buildings will feature a communal pathway and gathering space, while an outdoor area called “The Porch” is centered around large doorways to connect the street to indoor collaborative areas.

“This space is scaled to fit large, district gatherings and to directly engage Midtown’s important 5th Street corridor, which links back to the core of the original campus,” Eskew Dumez Ripple’s website says of The Porch.

The project is expected to include underground parking — the renderings show no visible parking infrastructure. The lower floors are expected to open in January 2026, with the upper floors scheduled for completion later that year.

Tech Square is not Georgia Tech’s only research center under development. In August 2022, the institute and its development partners broke ground on the first phase of Science Square on North Avenue near Northside Drive, which will provide science incubator space. The five-phase project will eventually include more than 2.3 million square feet of lab and office space spread across five buildings.