Food giant Cargill to hire 400 tech workers at new Atlanta office hub

The country’s largest privately held food producer announced Tuesday it is opening a new digital hub in Atlanta, which will employ 400 workers focused on supply chain reliability and sustainability.

Cargill, which is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, said the company’s digital technology and data division will primarily occupy the new office hub. The office’s specific size and location were not disclosed because the lease is still undergoing final negotiations, company spokeswoman April Nelson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It will be in the city limits of Atlanta, she added, and the company will begin hiring remote positions in the build-up to the hub’s opening this fall.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release that Cargill’s office hub is a testament to the city’s “talent, resources and welcoming environment needed to accelerate business in today’s global economy.”