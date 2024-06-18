Food giant Cargill to hire 400 tech workers at new Atlanta office hub

The country’s largest privately held food producer announced Tuesday it is opening a new digital hub in Atlanta, which will employ 400 workers focused on supply chain reliability and sustainability.
Cargill, which is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, said the company’s digital technology and data division will primarily occupy the new office hub. The office’s specific size and location were not disclosed because the lease is still undergoing final negotiations, company spokeswoman April Nelson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It will be in the city limits of Atlanta, she added, and the company will begin hiring remote positions in the build-up to the hub’s opening this fall.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release that Cargill’s office hub is a testament to the city’s “talent, resources and welcoming environment needed to accelerate business in today’s global economy.”
Gov. Brian Kemp added that Cargill was among the companies state leaders spoke with in January at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, which he said shows the value of those economic missions. He’s currently in South Korea on a similar business recruitment trip.
Jennifer Hartsock, chief information and digital officer at Cargill, said in the release that Atlanta was selected because of its diverse and talented workforce. She added that the state’s stalwart agriculture sector — which is valued at more than $74 billion annually — also helped the Peach State stand out.
“Atlanta’s rich pool of technical talent provides unparalleled access to the expertise needed to drive our digital transformation,” she said. “Employees working at this facility will help create digital solutions that power our global food supply chain, harness analytics and artificial intelligence to open new markets, and drive technical innovation to make our food system more sustainable and accessible.”
Cargill said it employs 160,000 workers, including about 1,000 across Georgia. The food conglomerate has several operations across the state, including a large poultry headquarters near Gainesville that resulted from a 2022 merger and acquisition.
Cargill has posted open positions intended for the Atlanta hub at careers.cargill.com/DigitalTech.
About the Author