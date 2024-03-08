Business

FLEETCOR rebrands to Corpay after string of controversies

The company said it was rebranding to better reflect its work in corporate payments
Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, a publicly traded global business payments company, announced Thursday it was rebranding to Corpay, the name of one of its subsidiary brands.

Credit: AhmadArdity / Pixabay.com

Credit: AhmadArdity / Pixabay.com

Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, a publicly traded global business payments company, announced Thursday it was rebranding to Corpay, the name of one of its subsidiary brands.
By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, a publicly traded global business payments company, announced Thursday it was rebranding to Corpay, the name of one of its subsidiary brands.

The company said in a statement it was changing its name to better reflect the work it does in corporate payments, but that it will retain its existing go-to-market brands in its vehicle payments and lodging payments segments.

The new name takes effect on March 25, when the company’s New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will change from FLT to CPAY.

It’s unclear if the company’s subsidiary, Corpay Cross-Borders Solutions, will be impacted by the rebranding. A FLEETCOR spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

FLEETCOR, headquartered in Buckhead near Lenox Square, has about 10,500 employees in more than 21 countries. Last year, the company’s total revenue surpassed $3.75 billion, with an adjusted net income of $1.26 billion, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The rebranding comes on the heels of a couple of controversies FLEETCOR has faced over the past few years. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission sued the company, alleging it charged its customers hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees.

ExploreFTC alleges Atlanta-based FleetCor hid hundreds of millions in fees

Last June, a U.S. district court judge for the Northern District of Georgia issued a permanent injunction against FLEETCOR that requires certain disclosures from the company and prohibits it from making deceptive claims about its products. FLEETCOR appealed the ruling and the case is still pending.

Last year also saw FLEETCOR sell its business in Russia, ending a controversial chapter in the company’s history. When Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, the company resisted calls to stop doing business in the country, putting it out of lockstep with other major U.S. companies, like Coca-Cola, that suspended Russian operations.

But last August, FLEETCOR announced it had sold its operations in Russia to an investment group in the country. In the company’s 2023 annual report, it said its total proceeds from the sale was $197 million.

ExploreAtlanta-based FLEETCOR says ‘nyet’ to Russia business, sells interests

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's economy team. She covers Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta's HBCUs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

‘It’s about Laken Riley,’ MTG shouts during Biden’s State of the Union6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rivian’s reversal is political setback for Georgia’s GOP leaders
12h ago

Credit: WSB photo

16-year-old DUI suspect causes Ga. 400 closure, hits other drivers, police say
7h ago

Credit: WSB photo

16-year-old DUI suspect causes Ga. 400 closure, hits other drivers, police say
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory
12h ago
Rivian’s reversal is political setback for Georgia’s GOP leaders
12h ago
‘Not now, not ever’: Public tells officials to stop Okefenokee mine
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

US House passes Laken Riley Act requiring ICE to detain more immigrants
13h ago
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
7h ago