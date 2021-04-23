ajc logo
X

Delta to launch route from Atlanta to Athens, Greece

Women wearing face masks walk with their dogs at Areopagus hill, in front of ancient Acropolis hill, as a rainbow is seen on the cloudy Athenian sky, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Women wearing face masks walk with their dogs at Areopagus hill, in front of ancient Acropolis hill, as a rainbow is seen on the cloudy Athenian sky, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Vaccinated or COVID-tested travelers won’t have to quarantine

Delta Air Lines will launch flights from Atlanta to Athens, Greece starting July 2, a route it hasn’t flown since 2011.

The move comes as the Atlanta-based airline resumes more international flights, which have been sharply curtailed by the pandemic and cross-border restrictions.

Greece is among the first countries in Europe to lift quarantine requirements for vaccinated or COVID-tested travelers.

The U.S. State Department still has a do not travel advisory for Greece due to COVID-19, and requires a negative test to fly back to the U.S.

Delta also is launching flights from New York to Athens May 28.

The relaxed requirements for entry to Greece will apply to those with a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test up to 72 hours before arrival. PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, makes up the bulk of coronavirus testing.

Delta is operating more than 40 international routes from Atlanta, including to Mexico and the Caribbean, but has a more limited schedule to Europe with routes to Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt, London Heathrow and Rome.

A European entry ban bars many people from traveling to the European Union unless they fall under certain exemptions, while travelers to the UK must self isolate for at least 10 days after arriving.

Delta will fly both routes to Athens on 293-seat Airbus A330 jets.

Last month, Delta announced it would launch flights from New York, Boston and Minneapolis to Reykjavik, Iceland in May for vaccinated travelers. Iceland has exempted fully vaccinated travelers from testing and quarantine.

Iceland and Greece may attract travelers who are looking for international destinations with outdoor activities for tourists, and where their travel plans are not affected by quarantine requirements.

ExploreDelta launches COVID-testing trial for flights to Amsterdam

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top