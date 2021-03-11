Delta expects to get $2.5 billion from stimulus funding

Delta accepted about $5.4 billion in the first round and $2.8 billion in the second round. As a result, Delta said it was able to avoid involuntary furloughs of workers.

However, with air travel plummeting last year due to the coronavirus, Delta still slashed its workforce through thousands of buyouts, early retirements and voluntary unpaid leaves. It also cut hours and total pay of many of its workers by 25% last year before restoring full pay this year.

Industry group Airlines for America called the stimulus legislation vital to preserving the jobs of flight attendants, pilots, mechanics, gate agents and others. U.S. airlines are still collectively burning through about $150 million of cash a day, with passenger volumes down nearly 60%, according to the industry association.

The Association of Flight Attendants union said the legislation would enable airline workers to stay current on their certifications to be ready to meet demand when travel returns.