Delta to bring 400 pilots back to work by summer

After drastic cuts in flights, Atlanta-based Delta last year put about 1,700 pilots on inactive status on reduced pay. After the passage of another federal stimulus bill with funding for airlines to keep workers on their payrolls, Delta restored full pay to those pilots from December through March but didn’t bring them back to work.

In a memo to pilots reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Delta Senior Vice President John Laughter warned that the recovery will be “long and choppy” and that the first quarter will be similar to the fourth quarter, when Delta was burning through $10 million to $15 million in cash a day due to depressed demand for travel.