The world’s second Sphere will be built in the UAE capital after the first opened in Las Vegas

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world’s second Sphere will be built in the capital of the United Arab Emirates after the opening of the first in Las Vegas.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism and Sphere Entertainment Co. announced the plan late Tuesday to bring a Sphere to the Middle East.

The announcement offered no financing information, nor did it say where the Sphere would be built in the Emirati capital. Officials with the Sphere and Abu Dhabi's government did not immediately respond to questions about the project Wednesday.