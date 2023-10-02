Las Vegas’ $2.3 billion entertainment sphere is now open

The space has a 160,000-square-foot LED screen
Imagine attending a concert surrounded by music or watching a movie where you feel part of the action.

The MSG Sphere was built with an immersive sound system, wraparound LED screen, and other innovative features. According to Billboard, the venue is “366 feet tall by 516 feet wide,” and “big enough to fit the Statue of Liberty.”

“This is essentially a new medium, which we call ‘experiential,’” said David Dibble, CEO of the Sphere Entertainment subsidiary MSG Ventures. “Sphere is a brand-new, never-before-seen medium — and we believe it will take the world by storm.”

“We would always talk about how we could make multiple events in a day happen without having huge changeovers and things of that nature,” says Sphere executive VP/COO Rich Claffey, on an August earnings call reported by Yahoo.com. “Ten years ago, we were trying to figure out the best way where we could do major productions, all in the same day, and what it would look like if we ever built a building.”

Those who want to tour the facility will be met by Aura, “real-life humanoid robot, who will take you on a tour into the future of technology.”

The venue haas already been booked by some of the biggest names in entertainment, including U2 and Darren Aronofsky.

