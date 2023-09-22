‘Autonomous’ shop among concessions planned for Hartsfield-Jackson

New concessions planned for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport include an “autonomous” retail shop and a baked goods shop from a famous TV pastry chef.

Areas USA, a concessionaire that won a contract to open new concessions on Concourses C, E and F, detailed some of its plans for the locations it will open starting in late 2024 through spring 2025 at the Atlanta airport.

The company plans to open an “On Your Way” convenience store in partnership with Mastercard, which will allow shoppers to self-checkout “autonomously” by tapping any major credit card, grab the items they want to buy and walk out of the store, without having to go through a standard checkout line. Cameras track each customer coming in and the items they take with them, according to Areas USA.

Also planned is a market called Duff’s Market from Food Network “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman, selling “instagrammable” desserts and other items like sandwiches, lox bagels and cocktails. It will also sell do-it-yourself kits, food items and tchotchkes, and have a bar with dessert cocktails and drinks, according to Areas USA.

Other locations planned by Areas include Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, Old Fourth Distillery + Kitchen, ATL Community Market and Citizen’s Culinary Market with Mediterranean bowls from chef Dani Garcia.

Also planned is a Starbucks location next to an eatery called strEAT, which will sell breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and bento boxes.