ajc logo
X

Hartsfield-Jackson to soon contract out 100+ concessions spaces

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Airport to seek new dining, retail and services options across terminal and concourses

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to seek operators for more than 100 retail, dining and traveler services spaces across the terminal and concourses in coming months, after years of delays before and during the pandemic.

The solicitations for new operators could bring a host of new dining and shopping options across the airport, with a total of 101 locations across 17 contracts.

Some of the pending contracts have sat in procurement purgatory for years, dating to the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed.

Contracting delays to refresh the restaurants and eateries on Concourse E, for instance, date back more than six years to Reed’s administration, when lucrative airport contracts came under scrutiny as part of a federal corruption probe. Efforts to contract out for a revamp of retail outlets across the airport were also delayed for years.

Then, concessions contracting was put on hold during the pandemic as travel plummeted and concessions businesses struggled. Existing concessionaires got extensions of their contracts at the Atlanta airport.

Now, airport officials plan to solicit companies for the first batch of contracts later this year, and then put the rest of the contracts out for bid in the first quarter of 2023.

The long-delayed solicitations come as travel is rebounding following the worst of the pandemic. Staffing shortages continue to plague airport eateries and frustrate travelers, who often encounter closed locations, shorter hours and long lines at the food outlets that are open.

Hartsfield-Jackson concessions director Marlene Coleman said the airport wants concessionaires to “create a sense of place” through local concepts representing metro Atlanta, Georgia or the Southeast, or through locally-sourced products.

Coleman outlined the types of shops and eateries the airport will be looking for at a concessions industry outreach event at the Georgia International Convention Center on Tuesday. They range from delis and fast-casual eateries to bars, gourmet markets, coffee outlets and casual dining locations. The airport also plans to open new shops selling travel essentials, newsstands, bookstores and other retail outlets.

Also planned are new contracts for a “smart cafe” with automation, common-use lounge and sleep units.

Many of the contracts are for batches of multiple locations that typically draw competition from large multinational concessionaires.

But the airport also plans to offer five single-location contracts for companies with little or no airport experience. There will be one each on Concourses T, A, B, C and E. The move follows decades of challenges faced by small businesses that try to gain entry at the airport, which is dominated by longtime concessionaires.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Vucci

‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand5h ago

MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
6h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Delta restarts more routes to Europe
DOT awards $18.4 million to Hartsfield-Jackson for taxiway work
DHL to add solar panels to cargo building at Hartsfield-Jackson
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
7m ago
‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
5h ago
‘He was so locked in’: Bryce Elder becomes first Braves rookie to pitch shutout since...
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top