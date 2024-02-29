Age is nothing but a number — at least that’s how Ponce City Market is treating its newly finished luxury apartment tower.
Signal House, the 21-story residential building along the most traveled stretch of the Beltline in Old Fourth Ward, is no longer requiring its prospective tenants to be at least 55 years old to live in one of the tower’s 162 units, the project’s developer confirmed. Now, the building is open to anyone who is willing to pay the rent, which starts at $2,175 to more than $6,300 per month.
Jamestown, the developer who turned the hulking former Sears building into one of Atlanta’s most popular mixed-use attractions, has marketed Signal House exclusively to seniors since its inception. It opened last fall, becoming Ponce City Market’s first ground-up residential building. It’s a central part of the project’s ongoing expansion, which also includes the flexible rental tower Scout Living and the mass timber loft office building called 619 Ponce.
Credit: SPECIAL
Credit: SPECIAL
First reported by Urbanize Atlanta, the decision to strip away the age requirement for Signal House was made with little fanfare. Jamestown President Michael Phillips declined to comment on what prompted the change in leasing strategy, which came eight months after pre-leasing began.
“Signal House is a new residential building designed for residents who seek a sophisticated urban community and lifestyle with anticipatory services, active amenities, and guided digital experiences to make every day seamless and unhurried,” he said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Signal House is open to anyone seeking this type of living experience.”
The building was advertised as high-end down to minute details. Its residents can use an app to schedule dinner reservations, personal training sessions or to hail a gardener to water their plants. An eighth-floor pool boasts an outdoor shower and grotto lounge, while an on-site pet spa means tenants’ furry friends won’t be left out. Other amenities include multiple fitness areas, wellness rooms and a rooftop terrace with grills and community garden plots.
Credit: Courtesy of Jamestown
Credit: Courtesy of Jamestown
The tower’s units vary from 664 square feet to more than 1,500 square feet, according to the building’s website. The building also includes 3,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space, which is currently being used as an art gallery.
Jamestown previously said Signal House will reserve 16 apartments for people making 60% of the area median income, which is $42,900 for an individual or $61,260 for a family of four. That threshold of affordable housing, or an alternative of 15% of units reserved for people making 80% AMI, are the minimum requirement under city zoning for new residential projects along the Beltline.
The other aspects of Ponce City Market’s second development phase are slated to open later this year.
