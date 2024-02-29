Age is nothing but a number — at least that’s how Ponce City Market is treating its newly finished luxury apartment tower.

Signal House, the 21-story residential building along the most traveled stretch of the Beltline in Old Fourth Ward, is no longer requiring its prospective tenants to be at least 55 years old to live in one of the tower’s 162 units, the project’s developer confirmed. Now, the building is open to anyone who is willing to pay the rent, which starts at $2,175 to more than $6,300 per month.

Jamestown, the developer who turned the hulking former Sears building into one of Atlanta’s most popular mixed-use attractions, has marketed Signal House exclusively to seniors since its inception. It opened last fall, becoming Ponce City Market’s first ground-up residential building. It’s a central part of the project’s ongoing expansion, which also includes the flexible rental tower Scout Living and the mass timber loft office building called 619 Ponce.