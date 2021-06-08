ajc logo
X

Interim Hartsfield-Jackson head Balram Bheodari gets permanent position

Hartsfield-Jackson deputy general manager Balram Bheodari (right). HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Hartsfield-Jackson deputy general manager Balram Bheodari (right). HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Atlanta Airport Blog | 16 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hartsfield-Jackson International’s interim general manager Balram Bheodari has been officially named the airport’s top executive.

Bheodari was just one of the appointments announced Tuesday by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has about seven months left in her term. Bottoms has said she does not plan to run for reelection.

Bheodari, known as “B,” had been interim manager of the Atlanta airport since April, when airport manager John Selden stepped down to take another job.

A retired Army pilot, Bheodari was previously deputy manager of operations at Hartsfield-Jackson and served a stint as interim airport manager in 2018 before Selden was brought in.

He first began working at Hartsfield-Jackson more than 20 years ago, left in 2015 to take a job as general manager of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, but returned to the Atlanta airport the following year.

Bheodari has expertise in operations. “Moving beyond this pandemic and maintaining ATL’s position as the premier airport in the nation is a challenge I embrace fully,” he said in a written statement.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top