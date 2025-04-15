Making Connections: 100 Years of Flight in Atlanta
Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young signs a portrait of former Mayors William B. Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson as Mayor Andre Dickens (from left) and former Mayors Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Kasim Reed wait their turns during the kickoff celebration for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s 100th anniversary in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Emma Hurt
1 hour ago

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport didn’t stop any operations to celebrate its 100th birthday.

Employees set up a massive stage and bleachers in the middle of the domestic terminal atrium to host the city’s former mayors, former general managers, elected officials and celebrities — as passengers continued making their way to their flights.

“That’s what ATL does,” said Ryan Cameron, Atlanta radio host and voice of many of the airport’s recorded announcements.

In addition to current Mayor Andre Dickens, former Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms, Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed and Andrew Young were in attendance.

Wednesday marked 100 years since Atlanta first signed the lease for an abandoned racetrack near Hapeville that would grow into what has been the world’s busiest airport for about a quarter-century.

Today it employs more than 63,000 and has an estimated $66 billion annual statewide economic impact.

Mayor Andre Dickens, (from left) and former Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms, Andrew Young, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed and Bill Campbell kicked off the celebration for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s 100th anniversary. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

“This airport is not just an asset, it’s a global force, and that didn’t happen by accident,” Jan Lennon, the airport’s executive deputy general manager, told the crowd.

“It happened because of people who dared to dream and did not quit. It happened because we believed in the impossible.”

Something most people don’t understand “is this airport pays for itself,” Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have little to no government money in it. No taxpayer money.”

Atlanta’s airport has been a magnet for economic growth in the city, state and region in the past century.

Airport and city officials have also for decades faced allegations of insider dealing, with multimillion-dollar construction projects and concessions contracts coming under particular scrutiny.

Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams called the airport “a central part of our economic story” as well as “central in our personal stories.”

“No matter how far I travel, coming back to Hartsfield-Jackson lets me know that I am indeed home,” she said, as she presented a congressional declaration of April 16, 2025, as “Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Day.”

Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Ricky Smith pointed out the airport is reflecting on its first 100 years while preparing for the future. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

On the second day of his second week on the job, new airport General Manager Ricky Smith took the stage before a half-dozen of his predecessors and all of Atlanta’s living former mayors.

He pointed out the airport is reflecting on its 100 years while very much preparing for the future: 125 million annual passengers within five years.

How does it plan to do that? “It’s all around you,” he said.

“As the old saying goes, if your airport is not growing, it’s dying. As you arrived here today you saw cranes, orange cones and robust construction. ATL is indeed alive and well.”

The airport is in the middle of a $12.8 billion capital improvement project seeking to upgrade “nearly every aspect of the airport over the next 20 years,” he added.

On Tuesday, the airport unveiled a series of centennial celebratory efforts.

Those include plans for a time capsule to be buried on the grounds, new mascots and a group of celebrity “centennial ambassadors,” including Atlanta rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, and entrepreneur and TV personality Kim Gravel.

Atlanta rapper Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins speaks for all of the new airport ambassadors during the kickoff celebration for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s 100th anniversary in Atlanta on April 15, 2025.  (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Byron Amos, who is City Council transportation chairman and a former airport employee, told the crowd that for the airport’s next 100 years they have a “responsibility” to ensure “we do everything we have been able to do, but do it better. That should be our goal.”

Dickens told the AJC in an interview the airport is actively working to stay atop the rankings, even as other airports in the Middle East and China may try to get close.

“We keep eyes on that,” he said.

“That’s why you see all this expansion work, not just to keep the title, but to serve the people. We are growing as a city and as a region, so that’s where all the flights and the passengers are coming from. As long as we keep growing as a region, this airport is going to continue to be number one.”

Just a day prior, Atlanta officially retained its “world’s busiest” title based on 2024 numbers.

“We still got it, Atlanta,” Dickens told the crowd.

New airport mascots Helix and Journey arrive at the airport celebration.  (Ben Gray for the AJC)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has launched a series of stories to mark the 100th anniversaries of both Delta Air Lines and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This is the latest story in the series.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Postcard depicting the predecessor to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Candler Field, c. 1927. The city signed a lease with Asa Candler to open the airfield in 1925. (Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center)
MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Photos memorializing past eras of Atlanta's public access television station are hung on the walls of its new studio space. (Savannah Sicurella / the AJC)

Credit: Savannah Sicurella

Gov. Brian Kemp gives a speech at the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

