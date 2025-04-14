Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International has again been named the world’s busiest airport, just as it has nearly every year in the past quarter century.

The airport, which is celebrating its 100th year this week, saw 108.1 million passengers last year. That’s up from 104.7 million in 2023, according to preliminary data from industry group Airports Council International World released Monday.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and its subsidiaries represented 78% of the airport’s 2024 traffic.