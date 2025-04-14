Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International has again been named the world’s busiest airport, just as it has nearly every year in the past quarter century.
The airport, which is celebrating its 100th year this week, saw 108.1 million passengers last year. That’s up from 104.7 million in 2023, according to preliminary data from industry group Airports Council International World released Monday.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and its subsidiaries represented 78% of the airport’s 2024 traffic.
Hartsfield-Jackson has been the world’s busiest airport since 1998, except in 2020 during COVID-19 when an airport in Guangzhou, China, surpassed it.
In 2024, Dubai International landed in the No. 2 spot with 92.3 million passengers, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International with 87.8 million.
Atlanta’s 2024 passenger total was still 2.2% below its 2019 record of 110 million, but airport officials say that will change.
They expect to hit an annual mark of 125 million passengers within the next five years.
