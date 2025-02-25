Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the appointment of the new leader of the world’s busiest airport on Tuesday, saying Smith will step into the position April 2.
In his role as head of the Maryland Aviation Administration, Smith leads Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and other aviation activities in the state of Maryland.
Smith will replace Jan Lennon, the interim general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson since last summer, when then-manager Balram Bheodari retired from the role.
Credit: Courtesy photo
Credit: Courtesy photo
Lennon will become executive deputy general manager, according to Dickens, working directly with Smith to lead the airport.
Smith has been executive director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration since 2015, and before that was CEO of the Cleveland Airport System.
“Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport needs dynamic leadership to drive the continued growth we’ve seen over the past years and Mr. Smith’s extensive experience will help us reach more milestones in the years to come,” Dickens said in a written statement. “I want to thank Jan Lennon for her dedication and leadership while we conducted our search, and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the capacity of Executive Deputy General Manager.”
Smith said in a written statement that he is “both honored and excited to serve the Atlanta public as the new Airport General Manager for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the busiest and most efficient in the world. Mayor Andre Dickens’ confidence in me to lead the City’s and State’s most impactful economic driver is met with deep appreciation.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jenni Girtman
‘The sky’s the limit’: How high can Atlanta’s aerospace industry soar?
Atlanta has intertwined its reputation with aviation. The Metro Atlanta Chamber is launching a new initiative to target aerospace and defense companies.
Why hasn’t Five Points renovation started? Neither MARTA nor the city can say
Construction was scheduled to start nine months ago, yet the project still hasn’t broken ground. The concrete canopy—which MARTA says has become a safety hazard—is untouched.
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.