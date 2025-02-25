Smith will replace Jan Lennon, the interim general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson since last summer, when then-manager Balram Bheodari retired from the role.

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Lennon will become executive deputy general manager, according to Dickens, working directly with Smith to lead the airport.

Smith has been executive director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration since 2015, and before that was CEO of the Cleveland Airport System.

“Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport needs dynamic leadership to drive the continued growth we’ve seen over the past years and Mr. Smith’s extensive experience will help us reach more milestones in the years to come,” Dickens said in a written statement. “I want to thank Jan Lennon for her dedication and leadership while we conducted our search, and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the capacity of Executive Deputy General Manager.”

Smith said in a written statement that he is “both honored and excited to serve the Atlanta public as the new Airport General Manager for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the busiest and most efficient in the world. Mayor Andre Dickens’ confidence in me to lead the City’s and State’s most impactful economic driver is met with deep appreciation.”