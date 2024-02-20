Appeals court panel tosses $1B music copyright judgment against Cox

The original lawsuit, filed in July 2018, concerned copyright infringement claims mainly from a decade ago. The music industry had sent thousands of notices to internet service providers such as Cox about suspected music piracy by its customers.

Record companies ultimately filed several suits and won judgments, though substantially smaller than the initial Cox case, against internet providers, including Frontier Communications and Grande Communications.

At that time, record labels bet big on selling paid digital downloads and fighting piracy was key to protecting that business. Today, music streaming services rule the market for digital distribution.

In 2019, a jury in a Virginia federal court found in favor of Sony, Universal and other music publishers that claimed that Cox, one of the nation’s largest internet service providers, failed to adequately prevent its customers from illegally downloading and sharing music.

Cox defended its anti-piracy protocols at trial as well as its customer privacy protections and a spokesperson previously called the jury award “unwarranted, unjust and an egregious amount” as the company vowed to appeal.

In its ruling, the appeals court panel kept in place the jury’s finding that Cox was liable for contributory infringement, meaning that the broadband provider did not adequately safeguard against customers stealing copyrighted material.

“We are pleased that the court rightly rejected the verdict and set aside the damages award that was wildly out of step with established copyright law and awards in other copyright cases,” Cox Communications spokesman Todd Smith said. “At the same time, we disagree with the Court’s ruling on contributory infringement. Providing homes and businesses with the broadband service that so many depend on in their daily lives should not be a violation of copyright law. We are evaluating our further legal options for establishing that principle.”

Representatives for the consortium of record companies did not immediately provide comment.

Cox Communications is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, which is also the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.