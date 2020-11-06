Americold acquires New Jersey warehouse firm for $480 million

Americold owns and operates 185 warehouses in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Argentina for food producers and retailers. It claims it’s the world’s largest publicly traded real-estate investment firm specializing in temperature-controlled warehouses. It has warehouses in metro Atlanta and near the Port of Savannah for perishable fruits, vegetables, meat and other frozen and chilled food.

Hall’s Warehouse Corp., based in South Plainfield, New Jersey, says on its website it is a family-owned logistics firm with eight warehouses that have dedicated cooler and freezer space in New Jersey and are near the Port of Newark.