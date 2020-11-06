Americold acquires New Jersey warehouse firm for $480 million

Sandy Springs-based refrigerated warehouse company Americold Realty Trust announced it acquired New Jersey-based Hall’s Warehouse Corp. in a $480 million deal.
Americold owns and operates 185 warehouses in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Argentina for food producers and retailers. It claims it’s the world’s largest publicly traded real-estate investment firm specializing in temperature-controlled warehouses. It has warehouses in metro Atlanta and near the Port of Savannah for perishable fruits, vegetables, meat and other frozen and chilled food.
Hall’s Warehouse Corp., based in South Plainfield, New Jersey, says on its website it is a family-owned logistics firm with eight warehouses that have dedicated cooler and freezer space in New Jersey and are near the Port of Newark.
Americold CEO Fred Boehler said in a written statement that the acquisition complements its presence in a market that’s within one day’s drive of about 30% of the U.S. population. The deal, which is funded through recent stock offerings and debt, closed Nov. 2.
The Halls' Warehouse deal comes after Americold last month announced a $1.74 billion acquisition of Agro Merchants Group.
Americold said it is also putting $95 million into an expansion of facilities in Arkansas for Conagra Brands and in Calgary, Canada, to expand operations.