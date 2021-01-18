Brookhaven’s Cherry Blossom Festival canceled for 2nd straight year due to COVID-19

The annual music and arts festival was among the first wave of events canceled last year at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s among the first events to be canceled for two straight years. The accompanying Cherry Blossom Festival 5K has also been canceled.

“When we canceled last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival, it was our sincere hope that COVID-19 would be eradicated in time for a successful event this year,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said in a news release. “As that is clearly not the case, to prevent the obvious threat to the health of the general public, we will not be holding that event this year.”