1-year-old injured in shooting at SW Atlanta home

A 1-year-old child was seriously injured in an accidental shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.
The shooting took place at a home on Landrum Drive around 4 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. The injured child was taken to Children’s Egleston Hospital and was considered critical.
“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a tragic accident,” Atlanta police said.
Just before the shooting, the 1-year-old was downstairs at the home with another child while their mother was upstairs, according to police. The two children were able to access the gun, which accidentally discharged and hit the 1-year-old. Investigators are working to find out who the weapon belongs to and how the children were able to come into contact with it.
The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a deadly incident in which an 11-year-old was killed and a 12-year-old charged with murder in Clayton County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
We’re working to learn more.
