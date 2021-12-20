Boy arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old at SW Atlanta apartments

The juvenile, whose name and age are not being released, was charged with felony second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. He was arrested Dec. 10 at Atlanta police headquarters after giving a statement about the Nov. 13 shooting, the report says.

The day of the shooting, officers were called to the Brentwood Heights complex on Alison Court around 10:15 p.m. Kayden Jones was found with a gunshot wound to the head, the report states. He was shot with a semi-automatic rifle, according to the report.