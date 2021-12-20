Boy arrested in fatal shooting of 8-year-old at SW Atlanta apartments

A boy has been arrested and charged after an 8-year-old was shot to death last month at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
The juvenile, whose name and age are not being released, was charged with felony second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. He was arrested Dec. 10 at Atlanta police headquarters after giving a statement about the Nov. 13 shooting, the report says.
The day of the shooting, officers were called to the Brentwood Heights complex on Alison Court around 10:15 p.m. Kayden Jones was found with a gunshot wound to the head, the report states. He was shot with a semi-automatic rifle, according to the report.
The 8-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Family members and neighbors gathered at the apartments the following night to release balloons, with some of the youngest community members donning Spider-Man masks in honor of the boy’s favorite superhero, Channel 2 Action News reported at the time.
Neighbor Stevie Rogers said the family had just moved to Atlanta. Kayden was scheduled to be buried in Florida, Channel 2 reported.
“He had a good, humble spirit and everything. Little baby,” Rogers told the news station. “I’m thankful to God that he did let us meet the baby. And the family, they’re hardworking parents. They took care of their kids.”
At least 23 children and teenagers have been killed in metro Atlanta shootings this year. Kayden is among the youngest victims.
