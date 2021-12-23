5-year-old boy shot at NE Atlanta apartments

A 5-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning at a northeast Atlanta apartment, police said.
Officers were called to Atlanta Medical Center on Boulevard about 10:32 a.m. and found the boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremity, Atlanta police said in a news release. Authorities said the child’s grandmother took him to the hospital after the shooting, which happened at the Camden Vantage Apartments along Jackson Street.
As of Thursday afternoon, the incident remained under investigation. Police did not say whether the boy accidentally shot himself or was shot by someone else.
The incident comes one day after a 3-year-old boy shot himself in a South Fulton home after he found an “unsecured weapon” under a bed, according to police spokesperson Lt. Jubal Rogers. The child was shot in the abdomen and was stable after being released from surgery late Wednesday afternoon, Rogers added.
The incident is among more than two dozen shootings involving children and teenagers across metro Atlanta in 2021.
Earlier this month, a 1-year-old was seriously injured in an accidental shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
On Dec. 9, 11-year-old Elyjah Munson was fatally shot in Clayton County, police said. The following day, police arrested a 12-year-old boy on charges including murder and aggravated assault in connection with the fatal shooting.
The slain child’s mother, Kendall Munson, told the AJC she believes the 12-year-old may have been showing the gun off when he pulled it out of his bookbag and fired a shot, striking Elyjah Munson.
Weeks prior, Elyjah Munson’s cousin, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart, was fatally shot when her 3-year-old sibling found an unsecured gun at their South Fulton apartment, the AJC previously reported. Khalis was shot in the chest and did not survive her injuries, police said.
About the Author