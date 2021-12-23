5-year-old boy shot at NE Atlanta apartments

The incident is among more than two dozen shootings involving children and teenagers across metro Atlanta in 2021.

Earlier this month, a 1-year-old was seriously injured in an accidental shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

On Dec. 9, 11-year-old Elyjah Munson was fatally shot in Clayton County, police said. The following day, police arrested a 12-year-old boy on charges including murder and aggravated assault in connection with the fatal shooting.

The slain child’s mother, Kendall Munson, told the AJC she believes the 12-year-old may have been showing the gun off when he pulled it out of his bookbag and fired a shot, striking Elyjah Munson.

Weeks prior, Elyjah Munson’s cousin, 5-year-old Khalis Eberhart, was fatally shot when her 3-year-old sibling found an unsecured gun at their South Fulton apartment, the AJC previously reported. Khalis was shot in the chest and did not survive her injuries, police said.