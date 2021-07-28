BREAKING: Large police presence reported at Emory Decatur Hospital

Patrol cars are gathered outside Emory Decatur Hospital on North Decatur Road as police respond to an undisclosed “incident.” No details were provided, but DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed it does not involve an active shooter, discrediting early reports circulating on social media.

The agency will provide an update as more information becomes available, she said. It was not immediately clear if hospital operations were impacted by police activity.