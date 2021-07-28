BREAKING: Large police presence reported at Emory Decatur Hospital

A large police presence is outside of a DeKalb County hospital as an investigation unfolds Wednesday morning.
Patrol cars are gathered outside Emory Decatur Hospital on North Decatur Road as police respond to an undisclosed “incident.” No details were provided, but DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed it does not involve an active shooter, discrediting early reports circulating on social media.
The agency will provide an update as more information becomes available, she said. It was not immediately clear if hospital operations were impacted by police activity.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
In Other News
1
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics all-around competition
2
GBI: Man fatally shot after pulling gun during Savannah traffic stop
3
Diaspora in Atlanta keeps an eye on situation in Haiti
4
Beloved Midtown Krispy Kreme to be demolished after 2nd fire
5
Atlanta police ID officers suspended over kicking video