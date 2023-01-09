BreakingNews
BREAKING: Car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital ER in DeKalb
Credit: NewsChopper2

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 19 minutes ago

A car crashed into a DeKalb County hospital Monday afternoon, officials said.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, but DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed that someone drove the vehicle into the emergency room of Emory Hillandale Hospital. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 1:35 p.m.

Daniels said crews are working to determine if anyone was injured and why the vehicle crashed into the hospital.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

