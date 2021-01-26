BREAKING: 3 children hospitalized after shooting in DeKalb

Three children were taken to the hospital after being wounded by gunshots that came from outside their DeKalb home Monday night, according to county officials.
The gunfire erupted outside of the Lakes at Indian Creek Apartments on North Indian Creek Drive just before 8 p.m., DeKalb Police Department spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said. The three children were inside the apartment with adults present, but none of the adults suffered injuries, Vincent said.
The children were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Vincent said. Because of their age, the identities of the victims were not released.
Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident. DeKalb police are working to identify the shooter, Vincent said. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call the DeKalb police department’s Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.