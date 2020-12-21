8-year-old girl injured in shooting at DeKalb County home

An 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday morning after she was shot inside a DeKalb County home, authorities said.
Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Orbit Circle in Ellenwood about 1:30 a.m., according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.
The child, who was not named due to her age, was inside the home when a bullet struck her, Vincent said. She was stable when she was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but an adult who lives in the home was taken into custody on unrelated charges, Vincent said.
Investigators believe the adult was the intended target of the shooting, Vincent said. They were charged with possession of narcotics. No other details were available about those charges.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call DeKalb police at 770-724-7850.