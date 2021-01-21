Suspects sought in Clarkston shooting that injured 2 young sisters

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved in a shooting at a Clarkston apartment complex that left two young sisters critically injured.
The girls, ages 5 and 8, were playing in their living room two days after Christmas when nearly 20 rounds tore through their apartment, striking them both, Clarkston Detective William Miller told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Sharayah Reese was struck in the face and her younger sister, Samiya Reese, was shot in the chest, authorities said. Both were hospitalized but are expected to survive.
“The youngest child has already been released from the hospital and the oldest daughter is still in,” Miller said. “We expect her to be released (Friday.)”
When police arrived at the complex on Montreal Creek Circle about 7 p.m., investigators discovered 18 shell casings from a high-powered rifle. Earlier that day, a neighbor recorded cellphone video of three armed men walking toward the apartment, authorities said, one of whom was carrying a long gun.
In the video, which was posted to the Crime Stoppers Facebook page Thursday morning, the neighbor can be heard confronting one of the suspects and asking why he had been wearing a ski mask.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The video below contains graphic language.
The family of the young girls watched the video and said they had never seen the men, according to police. Weeks later, no suspects have been identified and investigators are still searching for a possible motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarkston police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a $2,000 reward, by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
