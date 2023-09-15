LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Meadows is Denied’

A judge has denied Mark Meadows’ bid to remove his case to federal court, and the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast considers the implications for Donald Trump.

Breakdown Podcast
11 minutes ago
X

The latest Breakdown episode examines a federal judge’s ruling denying former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ bid to remove his case to U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones released his 49-page order late Friday afternoon, and his findings could be bad news for former President Donald Trump, whose lawyers have said they will also seek to move his case out of Fulton County Superior Court.

“Meadows Is Denied” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also covers a sometimes contentious court hearing before Judge Scott McAfee, who has scheduled an Oct. 23 trial for lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell. And, as expected, more and more court motions are being filed with accompanying rulings in the election interference case involving 19 defendants.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

