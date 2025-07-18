Justice Department asks court to unseal Epstein grand jury records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal court on Friday to unseal grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein’s case amid a firestorm over the Trump administration’s handling of records related to the wealthy financier.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche filed motions urging the court to release the Epstein transcripts as well as those in the case against convicted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell a day after President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to do so.

The Trump administration has been embroiled in controversy since the Justice Department last week announced that it would not be releasing any more evidence in its possession from Epstein’s investigation.