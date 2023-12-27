Listen: AJC Breakdown podcast explores Donald Trump Georgia investigation

The award-winning Breakdown podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has devoted two seasons to the story of efforts by Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Season 10 of Breakdown, “The Trump Indictment,” is hosted by Bill Rankin, whose expertise includes courts and legal affairs, and senior reporter Tamar Hallerman, who covered the Trump White House when she was the newspaper’s Washington correspondent. They are joined this season by editor Shannon McCaffrey, who is leading the AJC’s team of reporters covering the Fulton County indictments.

This is Breakdown’s second season to focus on the Georgia election. Season 9, which began in June 2022 and called “The Trump Grand Jury,” focused on the special purpose grand jury based in Atlanta, convened by Fulton County District Fani Willis. The first episode was devoted to a now infamous phone call from Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger forcefully asking to “find” 11,780 votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.