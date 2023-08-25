Sign up for AJC updates on the Trump Georgia investigation in Atlanta

Former president Donald Trump’s indictment and his surrender in Atlanta this week are two historic events in a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage.

Sign up for the Trump Georgia newsletter to stay on top of the AJC’s continuing coverage, with news and insights delivered straight to your inbox.

More ways to follow AJC coverage:

Readers will find updates on the Trump Georgia case across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

On social media: Follow @ajc and Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman, Shannon McCaffrey, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy on Twitter; and @AJCNews on Instagram.

Learn more about the case from the AJC’s Politically Georgia and Breakdown podcasts.

WATCH LIVE: Outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Donald Trump’s surrender
The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail3m ago

LIVE UPDATES: The scene at the Fulton County Jail
Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail
15h ago

Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
5h ago

Georgia senator in Trump probe is latest seeking move to federal court
2h ago
Surrenders and bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe
Stephen Lee, an Illinois pastor, has been released from jail
47m ago
Illinois pastor Stephen Lee becomes last Trump defendant booked in Fulton
1h ago
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
15h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
23h ago
