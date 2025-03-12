Politics
How will Georgia be affected if the government shuts down?

Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the negotiations in Washington
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
1 hour ago

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features a conversation about the spending bill in Washington and how it could affect people across Georgia.

Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk with Andrew Desiderio, a senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News, about the negotiations in Washington.

If the government shuts down, “you have folks in Georgia and across the nation who are really going to feel it,” said Desiderio.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House passed legislation to avert a partial shutdown and fund federal agencies through September.

The bill needs support from at least eight Democrats in the U.S. Senate to get it to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has launched his reelection bid.

Dickens last appeared on the podcast in February following his State of the State address. Dickens has history on his side. Every modern-era Atlanta mayor has run and won a second term in office.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at +1 770 810 5297.

On the next episode: Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk with Georgia House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley about her three-decade long career under the Gold Dome. They also ask Rep. Hugely, D-Columbus, about the bills she’s watching as the legislative session starts to wind down.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

