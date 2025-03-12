How will Georgia be affected if the government shuts down?

On Tuesday, the U.S. House passed legislation to avert a partial shutdown and fund federal agencies through September.

The bill needs support from at least eight Democrats in the U.S. Senate to get it to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has launched his reelection bid.

Dickens last appeared on the podcast in February following his State of the State address. Dickens has history on his side. Every modern-era Atlanta mayor has run and won a second term in office.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at +1 770 810 5297.

On the next episode: Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk with Georgia House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley about her three-decade long career under the Gold Dome. They also ask Rep. Hugely, D-Columbus, about the bills she’s watching as the legislative session starts to wind down.