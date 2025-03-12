How will Georgia be affected if the government shuts down?

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features a conversation about the spending bill in Washington and how it could affect people across Georgia.
Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk with Andrew Desiderio, a senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News, about the negotiations in Washington.
If the government shuts down, “you have folks in Georgia and across the nation who are really going to feel it,” said Desiderio.
On Tuesday, the U.S. House passed legislation to avert a partial shutdown and fund federal agencies through September.
The bill needs support from at least eight Democrats in the U.S. Senate to get it to President Donald Trump’s desk.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has launched his reelection bid.
Dickens last appeared on the podcast in February following his State of the State address. Dickens has history on his side. Every modern-era Atlanta mayor has run and won a second term in office.
On the next episode: Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk with Georgia House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley about her three-decade long career under the Gold Dome. They also ask Rep. Hugely, D-Columbus, about the bills she’s watching as the legislative session starts to wind down.
