Bondsman Scott Hall released from Fulton Jail

12 minutes ago
Bondsman Scott Hall was released from the Fulton County Jail on a $10,000 bond, hours after he surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning.

He was the first defendant to surrender. Co-defendant and former Trump campaign attorney John Eastman also surrendered Tuesday morning and was released hours later on a $100,000 bond.

Hall is charged with violation of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Hall was seen on security footage at the Coffee County Board of Elections on Jan 7, 2021, where a team of pro-Trump operatives and a forensic data team copied sensitive elections hardware and software.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis gave defendants until Friday at noon to surrender to the jail.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

